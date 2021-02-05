Business

Your 2020 Discovery Health plan contributions remain unchanged until July 1 2021

The contribution increase will be announced in May 2021

05 February 2021 - 08:57
Your health plan contributions will increase only from July 1 2021.
Image: Supplied/Discovery Health

The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of access to quality healthcare and we would like to make the start of 2021 a little easier for you.

The contributions to all Discovery Health Medical Scheme plans did not increase on January 1 2021, and will remain at the 2020 rate for the first six months of 2021. This means that your health plan contributions will increase only from July 1 2021. 

The contribution increase to be announced in May 2021 will not be higher than 5.9%. 

A delayed contribution increase further supports all our members through the first half of 2021, following a challenging 2020.

In 2021, Discovery Health Medical Scheme will also enhance benefits for a more personalised, connected healthcare experience at any stage of your healthcare journey.

This video provides an overview of these enhancements.

Read more about your Discovery Health Medical Scheme benefits for 2021.

This article was paid for by Discovery Health.

