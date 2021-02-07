Booze boon may be too late for restaurants

Financial strain of past curbs leaves many unable to restock

The lifting of the third alcohol ban and relaxation of the curfew may be too little too late for restaurants, with many experiencing a cash-flow crunch that could hamper their ability to restock alcohol and food.



Mike Said, who runs restaurant consultancy MikeSaidWhat, says there are an estimated 30,000 eating establishments across SA that provide direct and indirect employment for about 1-million people and that there is "undoubtedly blood on the streets"...