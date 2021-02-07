Business

Booze boon may be too late for restaurants

Financial strain of past curbs leaves many unable to restock

07 February 2021 - 00:07 By NICK WILSON

The lifting of the third alcohol ban and relaxation of the curfew may be too little too late for restaurants, with many experiencing a cash-flow crunch that could hamper their ability to restock alcohol and food.

Mike Said, who runs restaurant consultancy MikeSaidWhat, says there are an estimated 30,000 eating establishments across SA that provide direct and indirect employment for about 1-million people and that there is "undoubtedly blood on the streets"...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: In a flash, Sars sets SA’s IT competence back years Business
  2. JOB AD | CEO of the Human Sciences Research Council Business
  3. It's too late for some businesses: Wine and beer sectors seek financial relief ... Business
  4. SAA could exit administration this month, government says Business
  5. SA stocks bounce back Business

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...