Expect a real rollercoaster ride

Though most parks hope to resume operations in the coming months, social distancing requirements will remain in place for the foreseeable future

After a year of anxiety and boredom, are you ready for a good scream?



When it opens as the flagship attraction for Saudi Arabia's forthcoming Six Flags Qiddiya in 2023, the death-defying Falcon's Flight rollercoaster will send riders down a 160m vertical cliff, through an illuminated tunnel, and around a series of corkscrews and inversions - all at a top speed of 250km/h...