Huge vaccine divide threatens global economic recovery

Developing and emerging markets are, by and large, doing far less well

07 February 2021 - 00:05 By

The global economy's recovery risks being dampened or even derailed by the lag in coronavirus vaccinations for poorer nations relative to their wealthier peers.

Bloomberg's Vaccine Tracker shows 4.54-million doses were given on average across the world each day over the last week, but it is far from an even spread. The US and UK make up about 40% of the 119.8-million doses administered globally...

