Major beverage deal to quench BEE thirst
The empowerment transaction also includes provisions such as increasing sugar procurement from black farmers
07 February 2021 - 00:03
Coca-Cola Beverages SA (CCBSA), the local bottling partner of the US soft-drink giant, on Friday unveiled a multibillion-rand empowerment deal that will result in its nearly 8,000-strong workforce ending up with a 15% equity stake in the bottling group, as well as board representation, in what has been described as one of the largest worker ownership schemes unveiled in the country.
The empowerment transaction also includes provisions such as increasing sugar procurement from black farmers...
