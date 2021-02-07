New hope for cinemas rides on blockbusters

Ster-Kinekor's movie theatres remain open for business while the business rescue process is under way

The recent failure of several high-profile consumer-facing companies has underlined again the loss of livelihoods due to the pandemic. SA lost 1.7-million jobs over the second and third quarters of 2020, which coincided with the hard lockdown, according to Stats SA's latest data.



Job losses have continued since then, particularly at businesses that were struggling before the pandemic...