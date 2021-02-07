New hope for cinemas rides on blockbusters
Ster-Kinekor's movie theatres remain open for business while the business rescue process is under way
07 February 2021 - 00:06
The recent failure of several high-profile consumer-facing companies has underlined again the loss of livelihoods due to the pandemic. SA lost 1.7-million jobs over the second and third quarters of 2020, which coincided with the hard lockdown, according to Stats SA's latest data.
Job losses have continued since then, particularly at businesses that were struggling before the pandemic...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.