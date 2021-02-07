Business

New hope for cinemas rides on blockbusters

Ster-Kinekor's movie theatres remain open for business while the business rescue process is under way

07 February 2021 - 00:06 By NICK WILSON

The recent failure of several high-profile consumer-facing companies has underlined again the loss of livelihoods due to the pandemic. SA lost 1.7-million jobs over the second and third quarters of 2020, which coincided with the hard lockdown, according to Stats SA's latest data.

Job losses have continued since then, particularly at businesses that were struggling before the pandemic...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: In a flash, Sars sets SA’s IT competence back years Business
  2. JOB AD | CEO of the Human Sciences Research Council Business
  3. It's too late for some businesses: Wine and beer sectors seek financial relief ... Business
  4. SAA could exit administration this month, government says Business
  5. SA stocks bounce back Business

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...