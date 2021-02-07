Next Bezos emerges from the cloud

Jassy joined Amazon in 1997, after attending Harvard Business School

Incoming Amazon.com CEO Andy Jassy cuts a low profile outside of the wonky world of cloud computing. But for much of the last decade he's been arguably the most important person in the tech industry.



The unit he leads, Amazon Web Services (AWS), has reshaped how companies buy technology by simplifying computing services into their component pieces and offering them essentially for rent over the internet. The business was initially dismissed by enterprise software giants such as Oracle before that company and others quickly sought to emulate elements of AWS's strategy...