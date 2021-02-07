OBITUARY

Percy Tucker — Mr Show Biz — was just the ticket for new SA

Tucker became addicted to the theatre when, at the age of seven, he attended a live performance by legendary singer and actress Gracie Fields

Percy Tucker, who has died at the age of 92, started Computicket in SA in 1971, the world's first fully centralised and integrated computerised box-office system which revolutionised the entertainment business and accelerated the end of "whites only" theatre audiences.



Born in Benoni on July 10 1928 to Lithuanian immigrants, Tucker became addicted to the theatre when, at the age of seven, he attended a live performance by legendary singer and actress Gracie Fields in his home town...