Northlink College opens its third centre of specialisation

Northlink College’s Belhar campus officially opened its centre of specialisation (CoS): Electrician. The centre forms part of a programme by the higher education & training department (DHET) to launch centres with a specific industry trade focus programme offering at Technical Vocational Education & Training (TVET) colleges around the country.

Northlink College’s Belhar campus is one of the few nationwide to offer more than one CoS: Wingfield campus focuses on fitting and turner and Bellville campus on boilermaking. The centre aims to ensure graduates have an improved prospect of employment through high-quality and up-to-date training. The success of these programmes also stems from the partnerships forged with the industry, allowing these students to get first-hand experience in the latest machinery and technology.

The initiative is also bolstered by the partnership between DHET and the Japanese International Cooperation Agency. Other engineering programmes on offer at Northlink include automotive, welding, building and civil studies.