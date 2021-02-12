FREE WEBINAR | How to predict the unpredictable

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for people and businesses to become agile and adaptable, creating opportunities for brands that are both exciting and sometimes overwhelming. So how do marketers prepare to get ahead in such unpredictable times?

The discussion about what lies ahead naturally holds fresh challenges for marketers who need to adapt their brand strategies as they plan for a future that can feel like a guessing game. This requires agility in operations and support for the people behind the brands to adapt to change, build innovative packages, and flex their creative muscles.

So what are the standout features of the next normal that marketers should concentrate on to earn long-term brand equity, and to ensure that agility and adaptability are more than fashionable buzzwords?

Join the Future of Media digital conference series as a panel of experts try to predict the unpredictable — giving insight into practical ideas that agencies, brands and media owners are using to secure their place in the future.

Has the experience of 2020 really driven us to become more agile?

What tools and tactics make change happen faster, simpler and feel more positive?

How do we cultivate a workplace culture of dynamism and agility in operations and in leadership?

Date: February 24 2021

Time: 10am

Partners of the Future of Media online conference series include Vodacom, EziAds, The MediaShop, TILT, The FM Redzone and The Media Online.