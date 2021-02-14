Business

Battle to make Bell Equipment give key info

Investors fear firm may bulldoze through delisting on the cheap

14 February 2021 - 00:20 By Nick Wilson

A courtroom battle may be looming between minority shareholders and Bell Equipment over the omission of information from the minutes of the company's last annual meeting.

The omission, according to some minority shareholders, could play a vital role in preventing the company being delisted "on the cheap"...

