Battle to make Bell Equipment give key info
Investors fear firm may bulldoze through delisting on the cheap
14 February 2021 - 00:20
A courtroom battle may be looming between minority shareholders and Bell Equipment over the omission of information from the minutes of the company's last annual meeting.
The omission, according to some minority shareholders, could play a vital role in preventing the company being delisted "on the cheap"...
