Gold and PGM mines' earnings to soar

Pandemic and supply squeeze herald better earnings, safer jobs

After a year in which precious metals prices have shot the lights out, JSE-listed platinum and gold producers this week alerted the market that they will be announcing stratospheric earnings increases as they report their financial results over the next couple of weeks.



The JSE requires companies to issue trading statements as soon as they are certain their earnings will change by more than 20%. Companies such as Impala Platinum and Gold Fields this week told the market they will be announcing earnings increases upwards of 300%...