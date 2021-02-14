How to ... Lead your team inthe new normal

Ronald Innes, CEO at training company Dyna educates on what it takes to be a good leader in a post-Covid world

So much has changed about the way we work, not least the role of managers.



"What it means to be a leader needs to change in the world post-Covid, with emphasis on different skill sets and professional leadership training," says Ronald Innes, CEO at training company Dyna...