My Brilliant Career: Skin can be a window tohealth and good self-image
S'lindile Ndwalane (Dr Sli) is a specialist dermatologist at the Specialist Laser and Cosmetic Institute in Hyde Park Corner, Johannesburg
14 February 2021 - 00:07
What drew you to dermatology?
The skin is the largest organ of the body. It's the first thing you see when looking in the mirror and the first thing people see on you. The effect of a skin condition on your mental health is often overlooked...
