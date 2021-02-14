Obligatory workplace jabs debated
Businesses scramble to work out how best to protect operations
14 February 2021 - 00:10
Business owners in SA, crippled by Covid-19 lockdowns and desperate to protect their dwindling operations, face a growing dilemma over vaccination policies in the workplace.
Debates are raging over whether workers may reasonably refuse to be inoculated, and if employers can discipline them for refusing...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.