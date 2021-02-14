Spectre over spectrum, for some in IT
Big companies fear they will get a raw deal in auction
14 February 2021 - 00:15
Even if the disputed spectrum auction goes ahead in March, South Africans may still not reap the economic benefits.
Jon Tullet, research manager, IT services, at International Data CorpSub-Saharan Africa, said: "We are back in a policy labyrinth, making [the auction] a long, drawn-out process, and ultimately someone is going to end up losing out."..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.