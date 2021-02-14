Spectre over spectrum, for some in IT

Big companies fear they will get a raw deal in auction

Even if the disputed spectrum auction goes ahead in March, South Africans may still not reap the economic benefits.



Jon Tullet, research manager, IT services, at International Data CorpSub-Saharan Africa, said: "We are back in a policy labyrinth, making [the auction] a long, drawn-out process, and ultimately someone is going to end up losing out."..