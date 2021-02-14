Surgeons log on for new tech tool
Experts able to 'dial in' to operations from all over the world
14 February 2021 - 00:16
This week, a global audience was able to watch a South African surgeon conduct a shoulder-replacement operation - with the assistance of an international team participating in the procedure via a "mixed reality" headset, the Microsoft HoloLens 2.
Mixed reality blends the physical and digital worlds to allow physical and digital objects - or remotely transmitted images - to coexist and interact...
