We can't pay our execs chickenfeed

Astral Foods CEO hits back after pay policy rejected by investors

Chris Schutte, CEO of SA's biggest poultry producer, Astral Foods, whose remuneration policy was rejected by shareholders last week, says too much focus on remuneration is making it harder to hang on to executives who are in high demand around the world.



"Remuneration policy has become the flavour of almost every AGM. It's not about the strategy of the company, it's not about the growth. More than 50% of the focus is on remuneration policy," he says...