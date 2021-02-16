Statistician-general's view on the state of SA retail sales
South African consumers will need to spend in a way that helps households get their money’s worth
In September 2020, statistician-general Risenga Maluleke made it clear that the South African economy had contracted and had shrunk until the third quarter of 2020 at an annualised rate of 51% as a result of the strict lockdown measures that had to be imposed.
What we know from StatsSA and the statistician-general
As a result of this economic downturn, the economy is said to have now experienced one of its worst GDP declines since the decline that was recorded in the fourth quarter of 1982. According to StatsSA, it is also the first time that SA has recorded negative growths in four quarters, consecutively.
Zooming in on the retail industry, statistics from the office of the stats general also paint a similar picture of decline and disarray. From StatsSA’s recently published retail trade sales findings, retail sales were recorded to have decreased by 4% year-on-year in November 2020. The largest negative growth was cited to have occurred in the following areas - all other retailers such as food, beverages, tobacco, and retailers in the textile, clothing, footwear, and leather goods industry.
For South Africans both as consumers and business owners, finding ways to cushion this devastating status-quo and contribute to the improvement of the state of the economy becomes imperative.
What can SA consumers do?
Understandably, purchasing power is at an all-time low and as such changes to consumer behaviour are expected and even necessary, however, the nature of the behavioural change in spending habits is what is important.
Irrespective of how difficult things get, groceries, clothing, and other household needs remain essential. The key then is not to succumb to hoarding savings in hopes that the economy will suddenly make a positive turn as this is unlikely to happen.
South African consumers will need to stay committed to spending in a way that helps households get their money’s worth in today’s economy.
This could include taking advantage of these types of Ackermans specials where there are two-for-one deals, raised collar shirts start at R69, and other similarly discounted offerings offered by large retailers and small businesses.
These offerings are a common business practice for retailers and they have become even more regular now due to the effect that the pandemic has had on retailers’ abilities to turn a profit.
This type of conscious consumer shopping behaviour will contribute positively to improving retail sales.
What government has done and should continue doing
In the long run, it will not matter how much South Africans have adopted better spending habits if government does not implement aggressive and efficient economic recovery plans.
There have been multiple relief packages and financial assistance measures implemented by the government as well as in partnership with the private sector. For one, by providing interest-free loans, making adjustments to policy rates, and offering temporary payment holidays, commercial banks and the South African Reserve Bank have contributed to providing market liquidity and to improving credit flow in households.
Ensuring that small businesses also stay afloat so that everyday South Africans who are business owners avoid falling deeper into debt, fend for themselves and care for their families is also important to resuscitating the economy. To this effect, the department of small business development made more than R500m available to SMEs to assist with offsetting outstanding debts or payments.
Other relief measures include a Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme in partnership with the National Treasury and the provisions in the now promulgated Disaster Management Tax Relief Act 2020 and the Disaster Management Tax Relief Administration Act 2020.
A key tax intervention, targeted at SMEs, allows tax compliant businesses with a turnover of R50m or less to delay 20% of their employees’ tax liabilities and a portion of their provisional corporate income tax payments without penalties or interest over a stipulated period of time.
Government has to continue to find ways to uplift South Africans out of debt traps if there is to be a strengthening of purchasing power and improvement in retail sales.
A number of sectors are already experiencing growth where steep declines were previously recorded due to the easing of lockdown restrictions. Third-quarter figures for 2020 as provided by Maluleke indicate that the economy is on an upward turn and a rebound is imminent.
“The surge in economic activity in the third quarter may seem impressive, but it comes off the very low base recorded in the second quarter. SA industries still have a long way to go before reaching levels of production seen before the pandemic. Despite the rebound, the economy is still 5.8% smaller than it was at the end of 2019.” – Stats SA.
Even if accompanied with caution, there is hope and evidence that various industries, including the retail industry, will experience heightened economic activity as South Africans start to spend more freely again on household necessities and wants that were heavily restricted in the earlier quarters of 2020.
This article was paid for by Latest Specials.