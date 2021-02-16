Statistician-general's view on the state of SA retail sales

In September 2020, statistician-general Risenga Maluleke made it clear that the South African economy had contracted and had shrunk until the third quarter of 2020 at an annualised rate of 51% as a result of the strict lockdown measures that had to be imposed.

What we know from StatsSA and the statistician-general

As a result of this economic downturn, the economy is said to have now experienced one of its worst GDP declines since the decline that was recorded in the fourth quarter of 1982. According to StatsSA, it is also the first time that SA has recorded negative growths in four quarters, consecutively.

Zooming in on the retail industry, statistics from the office of the stats general also paint a similar picture of decline and disarray. From StatsSA’s recently published retail trade sales findings, retail sales were recorded to have decreased by 4% year-on-year in November 2020. The largest negative growth was cited to have occurred in the following areas - all other retailers such as food, beverages, tobacco, and retailers in the textile, clothing, footwear, and leather goods industry.

For South Africans both as consumers and business owners, finding ways to cushion this devastating status-quo and contribute to the improvement of the state of the economy becomes imperative.