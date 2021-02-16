Payouts start for SAA cabin crew and ground staff as government helps with cash

Cabin crew and ground staff employees who took voluntary severance packages at SAA last year have begun receiving their payouts, the airline's business rescue practitioners said on Tuesday.

The voluntary severance packages (VSP) include one month’s notice payment in lieu of notice, payment of the full entitlement of accrued leave as at termination dates signed in their VSP, a pro rata 13th cheque if applicable, and 2019 salary increase of 5.9% back pay to VSP applicants if applicable.

The rescue practitioners’ spokesperson, Louise Brugman, said the payment follows the receipt of a further tranche of R5bn from the department of public enterprises on February 12, which allowed the BRPs to confirm the second payment on February 19.

Since Friday, the BRPs have received a total of R7.8bn in funding from the department to implement the commitments of the business rescue plan, Brugman said.

These remuneration elements will include one week’s remuneration for each completed year of service, VSP top-up if applicable and VSP incentive if applicable.