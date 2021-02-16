There’s no political interference at Eskom, says its head Andre de Ruyter

Eskom group CEO Andre de Ruyter has moved to quash claims that there is political interference in the management of the utility.

Speaking during a virtual discussion on Monday where he gave an update on the current state of the entity, De Ruyter said: “The narrative of political interference at Eskom is not something I have experienced.”

He said that while the power giant needed to report to government on certain decisions, these decisions were not made with government influence.

“We believe in having data-driven debars with shareholders ... At the end of the day, the numbers speak and we arrive at a rational conclusion. So I’m not, being in the seat I’m in, [believing] there’s any truth in the notion of excessive political interference,” De Ruyter said.