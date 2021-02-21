OBITUARY

Archie Nkonyeni: Transkei business pioneer 1936-2021

Archie Nkonyeni was a pioneer in the field of property development

Archie Nkonyeni, who has died in East London at the age of 84, became the best- known entrepreneur in the Transkei during apartheid, when the dice were loaded against black people trying to break into what was a white-dominated business universe.



He was a pioneer in the field of property development. He was the first black businessman in the Transkei to establish a company for the purpose of acquiring, leasing and renting commercial property to business enterprises, and he built the first black-owned and -run shopping mall in the region...