Bank Zero prepares to face ‘intense’ competition soon

Bank Zero hoping to come on stream in a matter of weeks after its planned launch last year was delayed by Covid-19

As Bank Zero has found, launching a new bank during a pandemic — even in a world that is increasingly geared for digital interactions — is no easy task.



Bank Zero is now hoping to come on stream in “a matter of weeks”, after its planned “controlled” launch last year was delayed by Covid-19...