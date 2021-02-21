Business

THE BIG READ

Low growth is toxic to SA’s battle over debt

Long-promised reforms vital for fiscal credibility

21 February 2021 - 00:07 By HILARY JOFFE

If other countries can borrow up a storm, why can’t SA?

It’s a question many will be asking as countries such as the US look to pile on yet more borrowing to stimulate their economies out of pandemic-induced recessions, taking their government debt ratios to levels that make even SA’s scariest projections look relatively modest...

