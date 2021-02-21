TRANSPARENCY

McDonald’s rewards diversity

Fast food franchise begins disclosing data on the racial makeup of its workforce

McDonald’s said it is tying 15% of executives’ bonuses to meeting targets including diversity and inclusion and began disclosing data on the racial makeup of its workforce, major steps by one of the largest US companies to better reflect the population.



Among the information McDonald’s is releasing for the first time is a full breakdown of US employees by race, ethnicity and gender, a victory for transparency advocates and investors who are increasingly pressing companies to do more to address the country’s deeply rooted social inequality...