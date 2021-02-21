TRANSPARENCY
McDonald’s rewards diversity
Fast food franchise begins disclosing data on the racial makeup of its workforce
21 February 2021 - 00:03
McDonald’s said it is tying 15% of executives’ bonuses to meeting targets including diversity and inclusion and began disclosing data on the racial makeup of its workforce, major steps by one of the largest US companies to better reflect the population.
Among the information McDonald’s is releasing for the first time is a full breakdown of US employees by race, ethnicity and gender, a victory for transparency advocates and investors who are increasingly pressing companies to do more to address the country’s deeply rooted social inequality...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.