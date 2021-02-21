Okonjo-Iweala in vaccine plea
Globally, the latest vaccination rate is 6.4-million doses a day
21 February 2021 - 00:05
World Trade Organisation director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has urged the EU and all other WTO members to end export restrictions on vaccines and other medical goods needed to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.
“This is the only way we can get a freer flow of goods and get them to countries that don’t have access,” Okonjo-Iweala told Bloomberg this week...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.