Pandemic fuels record year for leading vinyl maker

Past decade has seen a vinyl revival despite the popularity and instant access of digital media

Housebound music lovers starved of live shows during the pandemic got their groove on with vinyl records instead, fuelling a buying boom that drove the world’s biggest LP-maker to its best annual sales and profit yet.



GZ Media, which presses records ranging from global superstar Lady Gaga to independent punk band Cock Sparrer, saw sales jump 11% to 4-billion Czech crowns (R2.7bn) and shipped 38-million LPs in 2020, said CEO Michal Sterba. “It was a record year,” he said at the company’s factory some 20km outside Prague, where GZ Media has pressed albums since 1951...