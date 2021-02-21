Business

Which way the windfall goes

That’s what SA wants to know as Mboweni unveils spending plans after good tax news

21 February 2021 - 00:10 By HILARY JOFFE

Finance minister Tito Mboweni will table a budget on Wednesday that is not expected to see much, if anything, in the way of tax hikes — but will be all about the better-than-expected tax collections of recent months and whether the minister plans to spend or save that windfall.

The market will be watching closely to see whether the government stays on the path of fiscal consolidation it outlined last year to contain SA’s spiralling public debt level, which Mboweni warned could see SA face a sovereign debt crisis within a few years if action was not taken...

