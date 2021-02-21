Business

WTO rules ‘hinder African free trade’

A continental free trade agreement — the world’s largest — was adopted by member states of the African Union in 2018

21 February 2021 - 00:04 By CAIPHUS KGOSANA

The man charged with implementing Africa’s historic free trade agreement has rallied against the World Trade Organisation (WTO), saying it needs to refine its rules to make it possible for Africa and the developing world to industrialise.

“We have a consistent demand. give us the policy space for industrial development, the policy space that we require for us to develop. Some of the rules need to be changed, they must be reformed,” said Wamkele Mene, the South African chosen as the inaugural secretary-general of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Statistician-general’s view on the state of SA retail sales Business
  2. Payouts start for SAA cabin crew and ground staff as government helps with cash Business
  3. Online trading in 2021: Your SA guide to getting started Business
  4. How will markets surprise investors this year? Business
  5. Discovery Health Medical Scheme contributions remain unchanged until July 1 2021 Business

Latest Videos

20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...