WTO rules ‘hinder African free trade’
A continental free trade agreement — the world’s largest — was adopted by member states of the African Union in 2018
21 February 2021 - 00:04
The man charged with implementing Africa’s historic free trade agreement has rallied against the World Trade Organisation (WTO), saying it needs to refine its rules to make it possible for Africa and the developing world to industrialise.
“We have a consistent demand. give us the policy space for industrial development, the policy space that we require for us to develop. Some of the rules need to be changed, they must be reformed,” said Wamkele Mene, the South African chosen as the inaugural secretary-general of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)...
