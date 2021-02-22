Nationwide vaccination plan: how much will it cost you?

Covid-19 infections and death toll numbers, and news about the 501. V2 strain, continue to threaten economic recovery and the livelihoods of many South Africans. Pharmacies continue to ensure South Africans are able to afford health supplies and other hygiene-related items.

The affordability debate

So far, washing hands with soap and water has been one of the main methods promoted to keep the virus at bay. Most South Africans have been able to purchase hygiene products at affordable prices. The Clicks catalogue shows how the retailer lowered the price of handwashing liquid to R35 to ensure affordability, and a similar approach should be extended to vaccine accessibility. A number of voices have raised concerns at health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize’s announcement regarding the intervention of medical aid schemes.

On January 3 2021, Mkhize said: “We have embarked on public-private partnerships with good outcomes and approached medical aids to be part of the cofinancing. The process is now at a stage where the Council for Medical Scheme has engaged various medical schemes […].”

This medical aid scheme plan is being challenged as inequitable and the government has faced pushback for refusing to allow private entities to procure the vaccines and distribute them commercially.

In response to Mkhize’s announcement, UCT adjunct professor Nomboniso Gasa said, “The majority of South Africans are not on medical aid. What are your plans for the public sector?”

Depending on the type and doses required, vaccines are estimated to cost between $10 and $40. Profmed CEO Craig Comrie offers a breakdown that takes into account vaccine costs, logistics and administrative fees. The vaccine could cost anything between R80 to R500, and after the doctor's administration fee plus other distribution costs, amounting to R1,200 initially.

A global scramble for vaccines has contributed to the financial challenges that many lower- to middle-income countries are experiencing when securing enough vaccines and providing them for free or inexpensively. Canada is said to have pre-ordered enough vaccines for four times the size of its population, whereas SA has had difficulties paying the initial Covax deposit — this is only 15% of the total cost needed to secure vaccines for only 10% of its population.