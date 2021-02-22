Tenants in arrears, slump in parking fees: Covid-19 hurts centres like Sandton City

SA’s Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), which owns malls in prime locations in Johannesburg and Cape Town, said on Monday its full year profit more than halved due to lower rental income and the temporary closure of shops and hotels during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In line with government’s guidance, malls partially closed in SA in late March last year with only essential services outlets allowed to trade during the initial hard lockdown that lasted until May.

The closure of some shops also prompted landlords and tenants to negotiate lower rental fees.

L2D has stakes in Sandton City Mall and Melrose Arch.

It said its headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in SA, fell to 25.04c in the year ended December 31 2020, from 57.76c a year earlier.