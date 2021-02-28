Airbnb shows resilience amid Covid hammering
28 February 2021 - 05:00
Airbnb reported quarterly revenue that blitzed analysts' estimates, benefiting as travellers chose holiday rentals during a season marred by rising Covid-19 cases.
The company did not give a financial forecast and was cautious about 2021, keeping a lid on share gains in extended trading...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.