Rajen Reddy: A tireless entrepreneur 1962-2021
28 February 2021 - 05:00
Rajen Reddy, who has died in Durban at the age of 58, was an obsessive entrepreneur who rented an abandoned petrol station and became one of the country's leading oil barons.
He started KZN Oils in 1998 after persuading Total to supply him with four drums of oil, which he filled himself and sold to Transnet's Durban port operation...
