Woolies loosens the David Jones chokehold
28 February 2021 - 05:04
Woolworths is on the brink of delinking the balance sheets of its Australian businesses, giving it far more options for dealing with its 2014 acquisition, David Jones.
Until recently Woolworths was effectively chained to David Jones. This was because David Jones was inextricably linked to the Country Road business in Australia, whose assets were used as a cross-guarantee for the department store chain's debt...
