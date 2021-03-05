Business

FREE | Read the 2021 edition of Sunday Times Supply Chain Management

Fleet management, supplier development and much more in this bumper edition

05 March 2021 - 08:39
Read the full edition below.
Read the full edition below.
Image: 123RF/Anton Samsonov/Sunday Times

The supply chain and the management thereof have been significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has taught the industry some tough leadership lessons. But it has also hammered home lessons about how to prepare for unexpected disasters, how to deal with the financial impact, and how technology is critical to changing the way we do things.

Emergent technologies – from the Internet of Things and edge computing to artificial intelligence, data analytics and blockchain – hold enormous promise when it comes to more efficient and cost-effective supply chain management.

The massive surge in e-commerce in 2020 also created a dichotomy for organisations now operating both online and bricks-and-mortar operations. These businesses face numerous challenges, given the requirements that an omnichannel approach places on their supply chains, notably in terms of speed, complexity and efficiency.

Effective logistics is one way to solve this dilemma, and it is something that also goes hand in hand with fleet management. Technology is playing an increasing role here as well, so in this issue we also look into the impact of the technological revolution on fleet management, which encompasses everything from live fleet monitoring to automation.

And what about waste? Any supply chain will generate various forms of waste, creating a new set of challenges. Physical waste is expensive to deal with, while non-physical waste, such as inventory mismanagement, long lead times and transport and routing issues, affects not only costs but also your reputation and the customer experience.

Rodney Weidemann
Editor

Page through the full edition below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

ALSO READ

Go green or go down the tubes, car exporters warned

Electrification is shaking up the industry globally, and SA faces a stern test of its regulatory relevance and competitive advantages
Business
3 weeks ago

More companies are forced into rescue

Latest Stats SA figures show liquidations were up 30.7% in the three months ending November 2020, year on year
Business
1 month ago

'Recyclability' row misses the point

For too long, retailers have relied almost exclusively on "recyclability" as the measure of whether a product is environmentally sound
Business
1 month ago

Most read

  1. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business
  2. Acsa clips wings to 'get out alive' Business
  3. Germany charges ex-Steinhoff managers with balance sheet fraud Business
  4. Microsoft says Chinese hackers targeted groups via server software Business
  5. Denel CFO resigns, extending series of exits Business

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
South Africans reflect on “the year of Covid”: Lessons, changes and regrets