Signpost
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Treasury misses big beat for start-ups
Ending Section 12J tax breaks, and for dubious reasons, was a big mistake in the 2021 budget
07 March 2021 - 00:07
The National Treasury tends to be bastion of good governance, but sometimes it misses a beat. Last week, that beat was more like an entire missing bar in the music that is the start-up industry in SA.
The 2021 budget, unveiled last Wednesday, included the abolition of a tax break known as Section 12J, which offers a full tax rebate on investments made through venture capital (VC) companies to fund start-ups. However, the Budget Review issued by the Treasury underlined both a logical rationale for canning the incentive, and a short-sighted one...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.