THE BIG READ
Bidvest cleans up in hygiene sector
07 March 2021 - 00:07
Bidvest's decision more than five years ago to focus strongly on hygiene services as part of its international growth strategy in the UK and elsewhere in Europe has proven fortuitous given the Covid-19 pandemic.
And while there may be a push by others to get into this market as demand for hygiene services and related products increases, Bidvest is not too concerned about current competition...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.