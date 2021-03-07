Groceries a family affair for new CEO

Spar ’s Botten finds retail ‘dynamic, exciting and fun’

For Spar's new CEO, Brett Botten, the passion for food retailing runs in the family, with his mother having worked for more than 20 years for rival Pick n Pay while he was growing up in the Eastern Cape town of Kariega (formerly Uitenhage).



In his first interview as CEO of the group, Botten, who is a qualified chartered accountant and has spent 26 years of his working life with Spar, says the fact that his mother, Phoebe, had been involved in the grocery business for so long definitely played a role in shaping his own interest in food retail...