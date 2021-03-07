Groceries a family affair for new CEO
Spar ’s Botten finds retail ‘dynamic, exciting and fun’
07 March 2021 - 00:06
For Spar's new CEO, Brett Botten, the passion for food retailing runs in the family, with his mother having worked for more than 20 years for rival Pick n Pay while he was growing up in the Eastern Cape town of Kariega (formerly Uitenhage).
In his first interview as CEO of the group, Botten, who is a qualified chartered accountant and has spent 26 years of his working life with Spar, says the fact that his mother, Phoebe, had been involved in the grocery business for so long definitely played a role in shaping his own interest in food retail...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.