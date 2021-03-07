Media houses emerge from lockdown eyeing paths to growth
The newspaper industry, though it has been hit hard by Covid-19, has started to show growth
07 March 2021 - 00:07
Media houses that were not casualties of lockdowns say the industry is not dying; quite the contrary. However, to thrive - and not just survive - local and global industry players say there is a need to change tack.
In an interview last month following December's Bloomberg Africa Business Media Innovator Chats, a virtual event for media owners and investors, Scott Havens, chief growth officer and global head of strategic partnerships at Bloomberg Media, said that in a world awash with fake news, users are turning to traditional media for credible news in a "time of fear"...
