NEWSMAKER
SA loses crown as gateway to Africa
Mozambique, Kenya and Tanzania move in as Durban loses out
07 March 2021 - 00:06
Mohammed Akoojee, CEO of logistics and supply chain group Imperial Logistics, says multinational companies no longer see SA as the gateway to Africa.
"Certainly a lot less product is moving through South Africa into the hinterland of Africa," he says...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.