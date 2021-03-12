Love is in the air with the Telkom March Big Deal

Every month, Telkom has a special offer to help keep you connected at an affordable price. This March has been about keeping you connected to the ones you love, whether you’re on-the-go or at home, with 220GB of data for just R349 a month for 24 months on SmartBroadband 40GB Wireless.

Due to the national lockdown restrictions and the importance of social distancing, we don’t get to see our loved ones as often as we used to. Taking advantage of this Telkom March Big Deal helps with staying connected via video calls, social media and more.

What will you get from the Telkom Big Deal?

A real connection: Telkom SmartBroadband 40GB Wireless deal is going for just R348 a month for 24 months, giving you 60GB Anytime Data, plus 160GB Night Surfer Data. That’s a total of 220GB to enjoy the flexibility of being connected to the ones you love wherever you may be.

Here are the finer details:

40GB Anytime Data (valid for 61 days)

40GB Night Surfer Data (midnight to 7am) (valid for 31 days)

Plus 20GB additional Anytime Data + 20GB additional Night Surfer Data

Plus additional 100GB Night Surfer bundle

Out-of-bundle rate for data: R0.30 per MB

Available on Telkom 2300MHz LTE/LTE-A network (subject to coverage check)

R99 one-off activation fee

Standard Telkom SIM card

Reasons you should get the Telkom Big Deal?

Work from home, stream local and international shows on TelkomONE, play games online and more. That’s what 220GB a month can do for you and more. Night Surfer Data means you get to burn the midnight oil without worrying about running out, host watch parties with your loved ones, or whatever tickles your fancy. SmartBroadband 40GB Wireless offers seamless connectivity and superfast internet speeds for your mobile devices so you’re connected any time of the day, whether you’re at home or on-the-go.

When can you get the Telkom Big Deal?

It’s available until March 28 2021, while stocks last.

Telkom SmartBroadband 40GB Wireless offers fast internet speeds, a steady connection while you’re on-the-move or while you’re at your home office. 220GB allows you to do all the things you love on the internet and it’s all available for you to enjoy for just R348 a month for 24 months.

This article was paid for by Telkom.