Adapt IT balks at Huge plan

Huge Group's offer to Adapt IT shareholders made in January this year is on the basis of 0.9 Huge shares for every Adapt IT ordinary share

Cash-flush Adapt IT does not see Huge Group's proposed share swap as part of its growth strategy, but the company may not have a choice.



Adapt IT's interim results released this week show what the company's CEO, Sibusiso Shabalala, referred to as "robust results in difficult trading conditions"...