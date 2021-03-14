Amazon.com builds grocery chain in US
Amazon Fresh has the polished concrete floors of an upscale grocer
14 March 2021 - 00:16
As many businesses struggled to survive the pandemic, Amazon.com was quietly building a national grocery chain in the US.
The first Amazon Fresh store opened in Los Angeles in September last year. The 11th store opened this week, and Amazon is working on at least 28 more...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.