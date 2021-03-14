Black inequity 'costs Hollywood billions'
Hollywood studios have for years produced films and shows that disproportionately cast white men
14 March 2021 - 00:24
Black talent is under-represented across the film and television industry, and it's costing Hollywood billions.
So says McKinsey & Co, which found that consumers might spend as much as $10bn (R149bn) more, or an additional 7%, if film and TV projects were more racially diverse...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.