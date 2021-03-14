Liquidity keeps top SA estate stock afloat

Big isn't always better when it comes to financial performance, but a combination of scale, a diversified portfolio and a strong balance sheet has helped Growthpoint Properties, SA's largest listed real estate stock, deliver a solid performance in the face of the pandemic.



Growthpoint, which has a R157bn property portfolio across multiple sectors in SA, Australia, the UK and Eastern Europe, announced this week that it was paying an interim dividend of 58.50c a share for the six months ended December 2020...