Business

Spectrum release dogged by old snags

Experts call for more flexibility on part of telecoms regulator

14 March 2021 - 00:25 By Arthur Goldstuck

This week's high court order that has resulted in a delay in the auction of spectrum for high-speed broadband symbolises a malaise in policy, but flexibility on the part of the regulator could still save the day.

In the Pretoria high court Telkom was successful in interdicting the telecommunications regulator, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa), from going ahead with the allocation of spectrum at the end of this month...

