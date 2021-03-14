Business

Warren Buffett at table of $100bn club

The wealth of the chair of Berkshire Hathaway this week jumped to $100.4bn, according to the latest Bloomberg billionaires index

14 March 2021 - 00:21 By Agency Staff

Warren Buffett has been a fixture at the top of the world's wealth rankings for decades, but in recent years he has slipped down the list as tech fortunes soared and his hot hand cooled.

Now, at 90, his net worth has blown past $100bn (R1.5-trillion)...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business
  2. SA loses crown as gateway to Africa Business
  3. Eskom to probe allegations of racism against CEO André de Ruyter Business
  4. Groceries a family affair for new CEO Business
  5. My Brilliant Career: A small step from Mother Teresa to commercial law Business

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...