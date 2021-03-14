Warren Buffett at table of $100bn club
The wealth of the chair of Berkshire Hathaway this week jumped to $100.4bn, according to the latest Bloomberg billionaires index
14 March 2021 - 00:21
Warren Buffett has been a fixture at the top of the world's wealth rankings for decades, but in recent years he has slipped down the list as tech fortunes soared and his hot hand cooled.
Now, at 90, his net worth has blown past $100bn (R1.5-trillion)...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.