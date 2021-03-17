Standard Bank’s new and improved PureSave transactional account

If you’re looking for freedom and choice when it comes to saving and spending your hard-earned money — at competitive rates — look no further than the new and improved Standard Bank PureSave transactional account.

Customers can now use the PureSave account as a transactional interest-bearing account, which features zero monthly service fees, three free ATM cash deposits, interest on positive balances, as well as simple and affordable transactional fees.

Anyone from the age of 16 can open a PureSave account. It boasts great new features designed to allow Standard Bank customers to easily receive their salary and other payments, deposit cash, store value, and make payments for their everyday transactions using our digital platforms and wide cash network.

The new PureSave account will not have debit orders and stop orders, giving customers complete control over their money. Customers who have accumulated UCount reward points can easily redeem their points into the PureSave account and spend it on whatever they want or save it and earn interest.

“We have lowered the age criteria of the PureSave account from 18 to 16 years in the effort to encourage youth to start saving at an earlier age, while giving them easy access to transact when they need to,” says Tshiamo Molanda, head of everyday banking for individuals at Standard Bank.

The PureSave account has been competitively priced with the following features and pricing now made available to all our new and existing customers.

Spend, save and earn interest on any balance in your account;

three free ATM cash deposits, thereafter R9 for every R1,000 or part thereof;

ATM cash withdrawals R7.50 for every R1,000 or part thereof;

ATM cash withdrawals at non-Standard Bank ATMs R10.50 for every R1,000 or part thereof;

Instant Money R8 for values up to R500;

Gold bank card;

redeem your UCount rewards points into your PureSave account;

access your savings whenever you want with no penalties;

buy airtime and data for 50c; and

access to Standard Bank’s data-free mobile app.

Pricing for the new improved PureSave account is effective from January 1 2021. The changes on the PureSave account follow on the release of the MyMo product and MyMo Plus product released in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

The PureSave account is now more functional to meet the needs of customers when it comes to everyday banking and saving. Open your PureSave account today on the banking app, website or at any of the Standard Bank branches and take full advantage of all it has to offer.

