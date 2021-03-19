Business

Capital hotel group to buy Fairmont Zimbali Resort in R240m deal

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
19 March 2021 - 12:04
The Fairmont Zimbali Hotel went into voluntary business rescue in September last year.
The Fairmont Zimbali Hotel went into voluntary business rescue in September last year.
Image: Supplied

The luxurious Fairmont Zimbali Resort on KwaZulu-Natal’s north coast is likely to open its doors as The Capital Zimbali in September, after a R240m deal with The Capital Hotels and Apartments.

The Capital Hotels and Apartments has been confirmed as the business rescue practitioner’s preferred bidder for the resort, with the deal likely to be completed once conditions precedent - including Competition Commission approval - have been met.

The Fairmont Zimbali Hotel went into voluntary business rescue in September last year.

At the time, its owners said the prolonged lockdown, “the longest in the world to date with limited support from government”, had eroded its revenue base.

The Capital group will invest R30m in an extensive renovation and refurbishment project on the 18-acre property, located in the heart of the exclusive Zimbali Coastal Resort eco-estate.

KZN's Fairmont Zimbali Hotel enters into business rescue

The owners of the luxurious Fairmont Zimbali Hotel announced on Thursday that the hotel has entered into business rescue
News
6 months ago

“The Capital Hotels and Apartments has built its portfolio of hotels by investing in the market at times when others would not, by identifying suitable distressed properties to add depth and value to our mix of business and leisure offerings,” said The Capital Hotels and Apartments MD Marc Wachsberger.

He said the Fairmont Zimbali Resort was an iconic landmark on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast and a destination of choice for SA's domestic leisure market, as well as conference organisers.

“We are looking forward to welcoming guests to the property in September, once the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines has made domestic travel more appealing, and the country is beyond the anticipated third wave of the pandemic.”

Economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Ravi Pillay welcomed the news of a deal that will save dozens of jobs at the establishment.

We expect visitor numbers to start increasing, especially during the Easter season.
KZN tourism MEC Ravi Pillay

“We are delighted with this development, especially because 143 jobs will be saved as part of the process. What is even more interesting is that the potential buyer is planning a multimillion-rand investment in the establishment. This means more jobs may be created as part of that process.”

Pillay said the deal augurs well for the province's economic recovery efforts.

“The tourism sector was one of those hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. This is why it is one of the sectors we will be focusing on as we double efforts to recover the economy across sectors”.

Pillay said as there were encouraging signs of recovery in the tourism sector, it was even more important to adhere to all the safety protocols meant to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“We expect visitor numbers to start increasing, especially during the Easter season. While we encourage domestic visitors to explore our province, we are equally working hard to limit the spread of the virus. We encourage both the establishments and visitors to adhere to all the safety protocols.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SAA administrators hope to exit by month-end

The administrators of SAA hope to hand control of the business back to management by the end of the month, the state-owned airline said in a letter ...
News
4 hours ago

R20m relief fund for struggling KZN tourism businesses

Tourism businesses in KwaZulu-Natal - hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic - are set to benefit from the provincial government's R20m relief scheme.
News
3 days ago

A giant that’s part of our heritage is waking up and he wants you on his back

A R4bn development plan is being rolled out at iSimangaliso, with ‘keen interest’ from prospective investors
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Love is in the air with the Telkom March Big Deal Business
  2. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business
  3. Reversing the financial impact of Covid-19 on women Business
  4. CM Trading shares the top industries to watch in 2021 Business
  5. WATCH LIVE | How digital revenue models can be a powerful ally for the future ... Business

Latest Videos

Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King