OUTSIDE VIEW
ANDILE KHUMALO: Rather than bother to refine a key incentive, Treasury ditches it
Whatever the reason for this odd decision, SA has thrown the baby out with the bath water
21 March 2021 - 00:08
Over the past few weeks, I have watched with some interest the start-up community’s response to the National Treasury’s announcement that the section 12J tax incentive will not be renewed come the scheme’s June deadline.
The scheme essentially gave individuals and companies a full tax deduction for all amounts invested in approved venture capital companies (VCCs) that in turn invested these monies in qualifying SMEs...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.