OUTSIDE VIEW

ANDILE KHUMALO: Rather than bother to refine a key incentive, Treasury ditches it

Whatever the reason for this odd decision, SA has thrown the baby out with the bath water

21 March 2021 - 00:08 By Andile Khumalo

Over the past few weeks, I have watched with some interest the start-up community’s response to the National Treasury’s announcement that the section 12J tax incentive will not be renewed come the scheme’s June deadline.

The scheme essentially gave individuals and companies a full tax deduction for all amounts invested in approved venture capital companies (VCCs) that in turn invested these monies in qualifying SMEs...

